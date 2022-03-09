mta hero

MTA Heroes save man suffering medical episode in his car

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes help bus driver suffering medical emergency

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two MTA Heroes went above and beyond the call of duty when they helped a New Yorker in need.

Department of Buses employees Kenia Reyes and Karen Sparks were bringing a bus in for maintenance when they noticed another driver on the road suffering a medical emergency.


The man appeared to have a seizure and crashed his car.

They jumped into action and broke the car's window to get to the driver.



He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.


The MTA said, "To Kenia and Karen, we commend you for your quick response in coming to the aid of a fellow citizen."

ALSO READ | 1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtamta hero
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
'MTA Heroes' surprise Coney Island students who wrote them letters
2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks
MTA Hero: Subway cleaner stops possible theft in Queens station
MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
McDonald's worker stabbed while defending coworkers in NYC
Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Search for missing 12-year-old girl in Newark
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Fantasy Suite date becomes a nightmare for 'Bachelor' Clayton
Show More
2 men shot while standing on street in NYC; No arrests so far
Several hospitalized after fire breaks out at NYC apartment building
Firefighters battle several brush fires in Central Park
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices
More TOP STORIES News