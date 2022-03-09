MTA Heroes save man suffering medical episode in his car

Department of Buses employees Kenia Reyes and Karen Sparks were bringing a bus in for maintenance when they noticed another driver on the road suffering a medical emergency.
The man appeared to have a seizure and crashed his car.
They jumped into action and broke the car's window to get to the driver.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.
The MTA said, "To Kenia and Karen, we commend you for your quick response in coming to the aid of a fellow citizen."
ALSO READ | 1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube