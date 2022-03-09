MTA Heroes save man suffering medical episode in his car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two MTA Heroes went above and beyond the call of duty when they helped a New Yorker in need.Department of Buses employees Kenia Reyes and Karen Sparks were bringing a bus in for maintenance when they noticed another driver on the road suffering a medical emergency.The man appeared to have a seizure and crashed his car.They jumped into action and broke the car's window to get to the driver.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.The MTA said, "To Kenia and Karen, we commend you for your quick response in coming to the aid of a fellow citizen."----------