MTA Heroes: IT Department keeps trains, workers and passengers moving through pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week Eyewitness News is honoring the MTA's Information Technology workers as our heroes of the week for their tireless work during the pandemic.The IT department went above and beyond when the pandemic began, providing technology for remote workers.Since then, the department has developed a health hotline and train car crowding apps to help keep its MTA colleagues and passengers safe.So we honor all the MTA's IT professionals for their great work!----------