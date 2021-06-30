mta hero

MTA Heroes: IT Department keeps trains, workers and passengers moving through pandemic

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes: IT Department

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week Eyewitness News is honoring the MTA's Information Technology workers as our heroes of the week for their tireless work during the pandemic.

The IT department went above and beyond when the pandemic began, providing technology for remote workers.



Since then, the department has developed a health hotline and train car crowding apps to help keep its MTA colleagues and passengers safe.

So we honor all the MTA's IT professionals for their great work!

ALSO READ | MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
EMBED More News Videos

The MTA Hero of the Week Darnell Byrdie saved his coworker's life with CPR.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtamta herocomputersmass transit
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks
Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground
Trio of workers named MTA Heroes of the week
TOP STORIES
NYC Board of Elections says test ballots mixed with election results
Multiple vehicles go up in flames at business in NJ
Teen rescued after falling down chimney at school in Brooklyn
Bicyclist killed in crash with USPS truck near Central Park
AccuWeather Alert: A scorcher, and then storms
Power outages reported in NYC amid 3rd day of dangerous heat
Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation
Show More
Where to find July 4th fireworks and what got canceled
What you need to know about traveling abroad this summer
Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
More TOP STORIES News