MTA Heroes: IT Department keeps trains, workers and passengers moving through pandemic

The IT department went above and beyond when the pandemic began, providing technology for remote workers.
Since then, the department has developed a health hotline and train car crowding apps to help keep its MTA colleagues and passengers safe.
So we honor all the MTA's IT professionals for their great work!
