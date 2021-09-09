How MTA is preparing for overnight rainfall a week after Ida

Metro-North Railroad

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After remnants from Ida devastated the Tri-State area, the MTA announced preparations for the expected rainfall on Wednesday night.The biggest impact from wind and rain is expected outside of NYC and in the Hudson Valley and Southwest Connecticut.The agency said it is taking all necessary precautions to protect its network and deliver safe service.With severe rainfall and flash flooding forecast for the Hudson Valley, the Metro-North Hudson Line will be suspending late-night service. It had just resumed service Tuesday after Ida left sections of track covered in upwards of 10 feet of mud.The last southbound train out of Poughkeepsie will depart at 9:48 p.m. with a connection at Croton-Harmon at 10:54 p.m., arriving at Grand Central Terminal early Thursday at 12:07 a.m.The following southbound trains will not run on Wednesday, September 8:10:48 p.m. train departing Poughkeepsie and arriving at Croton-Harmon 11:47 p.m.11:48 p.m. train departing Poughkeepsie and arriving at Croton-Harmon at 12:47 a.m.11:55 p.m. train departing Croton-Harmon and arriving at Grand Central Terminal at 1:08 a.m.The following southbound train will not run early Thursday, September 9:12:51 a.m. train departing Croton-Harmon and arriving at Grand Central Terminal at 2:02 a.m.The last two northbound trains out of Grand Central Terminal will depart at 11:21 p.m. (local train to Croton-Harmon) and 11:48 p.m. (express train to Poughkeepsie).The following northbound trains will not run early Thursday, September 9:12:21 a.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal and arriving at Croton-Harmon at 1:35 a.m.12:43 a.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal and arriving at Poughkeepsie at 2:33 a.m.1:00 a.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal and arriving at Croton Harmon at 2:15 a.m.1:50 a.m. train departing Grand Central Terminal and arriving at Croton Harmon at 3:05 a.m., along with its Poughkeepsie connection departing Croton-Harmon at 3:08 a.m. and arriving at Poughkeepsie at 4:08 a.m.Due to forecast high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will be implementing a soft-ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The soft-ban will be in place until at least 3 o'clock Thursday morning.The pedestrian walkways on the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial and Marine Parkway Bridges will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 o'clock Thursday morning. The pedestrian walkways on the Robert F. Kennedy and Henry Hudson Bridges will remain open.Crews will continue to monitor the forecast and conditions and modify the soft-ban and closures as needed.Maintenance personnel will inspect track drains in flood-prone areas and check and stage track pumps and storm boxes.Customers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, take extra caution when walking on platforms and stairs, watch for slippery conditions and be mindful for overhead foliage or wires.Tow trucks have been deployed to known flooding routes. The Castleton Depot has panels and pumps ready in case of flooding and buses will be moved to a higher lot if necessary.Operations centers will have additional staffing to monitor weather and system conditions, especially in flood prone areas.----------