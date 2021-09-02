NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA suspended service as torrential rain flooded subways on Wednesday night.
"This has been a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers," Janno Lieber, acting MTA Chair and CEO, said.
Some trains became stuck after up to six inches of rain fell within hours. First responders safely evacuated everyone.
"New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice. We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it's safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible.," Lieber said,
Limited bus service was available for essential travel.
Check MTA.info for the latest information before you travel.
Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and NJ Transit also suspended service because of the flooding conditions.
RELATED | Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Subway flooding leads MTA to suspend service
TOP STORIES
Show More