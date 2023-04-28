MTA announces they will stop posting service updates on Twitter

The MTA has reached its edge when it comes to this platform

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is the latest organization to take a step back from Twitter.

Although the MTA will still be active on Twitter, it will no longer provide service alerts and information through the platform.

"The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed," said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

Their account, @MTA on Twitter, will remain active for branding and other messaging.

"For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect," the MTA said in a tweet.

The MTA is not the first to adjust its relationship with Twitter, NPR left the platform earlier this month.

"We're still here for you, 24/7, and our goal remains the same: to provide the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information possible so you can have a smooth and safe ride," said the MTA.

For other ways to get real-time updates from the MTA:

Use the MYmta & TrainTime apps

Look for info on screens in stations and on trains/buses

Sign up for their newsletter, The Weekender, for weekend service changes

Sign up for email & SMS alerts

