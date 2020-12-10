Multi-alarm fire leaves dozens homeless in Richmond Hill, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8615951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A six-alarm fire burned through a string of buildings in the Richmond Hill section of Queens early Thursday morning, leaving dozens of people homeless and three firefighters injured.The fire started in one building on Jamaica Avenue just after 1 a.m. and quickly spread to as many as five others.Dozens of residents who live above the first floor storefronts were put out of their homes."We had fire on the first floor of that address," said FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens. "The fire quickly extended to the space between the top floor and somewhat of an attic space, we call it the cockloft. Because of that it, extended quickly to six other buildings. We had fire in a total of six buildings at the site."Many of the displaced residents huddled together in the cold, wearing jackets and clutching belongings.Three firefighters sustained injuries described as minor.No residents were hurt, but forty people have been left homeless.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.----------