Long Island teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager who fled a Long Island police stop in a stolen car before causing a triple fatal crash was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.Nahriek Belford, now 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and felony assault in connection with the Middle Island crash that killed 74-year-old Jerome Weingarten, his 71-year-old wife Randee Weingarten, and his own half-brother, 16-year-old Angelo Belford.Belford, who was 17 at the time, also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawfully fleeing police.The Weingartens' children read impact statements, with one of them of them imploring Belford to change and turn his life around rather than spend the rest of his life as another lost soul in and out of prison.Jodi Spiegel, the Weingarten's daughter, told Belford to be somebody who makes a positive difference in this world. Her brother, Jason Weingarten, said his life was forever changed in that one monent."There's not a day that goes by that I'm not thinking of my parents," he said. "My parents did not deserve this. All you had to do was stop driving."Belford also spoke, telling the Weingarten family he prays for them every day and that he loved his brother."I loved my brother with all my heart and soul," he said. "I'd do anything to bring Angelo back."His defense attorney also revealed that Angelo died on top of Nahriek -- something he lives with every day."He made an honest mistake," brother Raheme Belford said. "He didn't know he was going to kill somebody. He's not that type of kid. He's a great kid."Their father, Alphonso Belford, told the Weingarten family he understands what they're going through after losing his son.The crash happened just before midnight on February 9, 2019 , on Route 25 at Birchwood Park Drive.Police say an officer spotted the stolen Nissan Rogue drive through a stop sign in Yaphank and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Belford sped away.Prosecutors say he went through red lights, crossed into oncoming traffic and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour before slamming into a Honda CRV that was making a left turn.The Honda was split in half, and the Weingartens, of Middle Island, were killed."They were the foundation of our family," their daughter, Stephanie Weingarten Furrer, said at the time. "Our rocks. Everyone is truly heartbroken. They have touched so many lives. This is a huge loss to so many people."The Nissan had previously been reported stolen from Montauk Highway in East Patchogue.----------