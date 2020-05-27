Nassau Coliseum to launch drive-in movie weekends this summer

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

UNIONDALE, New York (WABC) -- The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum announced it will launch a drive-in movie weekend this summer.Films will be displayed on a large back-lit screen outside the venue facing Hempstead Turnpike.Audio will be made available through a partnership with Hofstra radio station WRHU.The first movie screening will be 'Trolls' this Friday.