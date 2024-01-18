Nassau County Police launch joint task force to tackle multi-jurisdictional burglaries

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police announced a joint task force Thursday, in a renewed effort to combat home burglaries committed by criminals they say are coming onto Long Island from other states.

Three men from Newark were arrested after an attempted burglary at a home in Lake Success on Long Island, that ended with their alleged getaway car crashing into a police car. A loaded gun modified to be fully automatic was also found in that car.

It happened January 13, but officials say crimes of this nature are happening all too often. In an effort to mitigate those crimes, a multi-jurisdictional burglary and stolen car task force was announced on Thursday.

"This is our gang, this is our group of individuals that are going to work together to come after and lock these guys up and shut it down," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The task force will include Nassau and Suffolk county police departments and district attorneys, the NYPD, New York State Police and the FBI.

The different agencies will share technology and intelligence, as well as provide boots on the ground enforcement.

Officials say many of the burglaries are committed by criminal organizations coming in from other states, which is concerning news to residents.

"I'm concerned if they're coming out of state, police are necessary to be around to protect the areas, otherwise we become a target," said Carla, a Long Island resident.

Police believe the burglars are attracted by cars in people's driveways. So, some Long Island residents are taking security in their own hands.

"We have an alarm system and it makes us a little more calm, but you always worry," said Long Island resident Jack Zerbo.

"I keep the windows closed, the doors locked and an alarm system," Rosemary Zerbo said.

According to Nassau County Police, there have been 25 residential burglaries so far this year which is actually down from 34 within the same time period last year.

Notably though, the amount of these break-ins that have happened when people are inside their homes, officials say, has gone up.

