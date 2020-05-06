Coronavirus News: White House to honor nurses for National Nurses Day

Luke Adams is just one of several nurses being honored at the oval office on Wednesday as part of National Nurses Day.
Adams arrived in late March to help support staff at Staten Island University Hospital.
He spent the first 9 days in rented an SUV because he didn't have a place to stay.
