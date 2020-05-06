Coronavirus News: White House to honor nurses for National Nurses Day

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) -- A nurse from Pennsylvania who drove to Staten Island and spent days living out of his car will be honored by President Trump.Luke Adams is just one of several nurses being honored at the oval office on Wednesday as part of National Nurses Day.Adams arrived in late March to help support staff at Staten Island University Hospital.He spent the first 9 days in rented an SUV because he didn't have a place to stay.