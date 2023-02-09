Study finds NYC is top city for pizza lovers this National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and a new study confirms what most of us already know. NYC is the top city for pizza lovers. Ken Rosato gives a saucy and cheesy explanation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- February 9 is National Pizza Day and a new study confirms what most of us already know.

New York is the best city for pizza lovers.

The blog "Lawn Starter" ranked the big apple as the top city by a landslide.

San Francisco, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas round out the top five.

The rankings were determined by popularity, number of award-winning pizzerias, affordability, and other factors.

The survey only took into account the 200 biggest U.S. cities, so smaller cities in the Tri-state were not included in the rankings.

