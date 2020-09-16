Neighbor on Queens man with bomb-making equipment: 'Obviously the man is sick'

The incident started with a fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the home on 19th Street in Astoria, near Astoria Park, with fire crews extinguishing the flames and taking a tenant described as "emotionally distraught" to the hospital with burns to his hands.
Hours after emergency crews left the scene, the landlord and a neighbor discovered what appeared to be a fireproof box outside of the home. Next-door neighbor Debbie Riga said the box was suspicious, and so they decided to open it.
"I saw long fuses, and I saw some kind of powder," Riga said, "It was packaged, but I also saw an awful lot of FedEx packages. They were sealed. I was tempted to open them, but the police said that I would be breaking the law, so I didn't open them"
The tenant, 37-year-old Marack Squires, remains hospitalized and is charged with reckless endangerment.
"The fire really concerned me," Riga said. "My God, because these houses are so closer together."
Neighbors said he kept to himself, that his blinds would mostly be shut, and that he had little to no interaction with anyone.
The materials were not assembled, but they were enough for Riga and the landlord to flag down firefighters, who called the police and FBI.
When investigators entered Squires' apartment to look further, they found more bomb making items including potassium nitrate.
"The chemicals separately are what they are, but taken together they can assemble an explosive device," Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said. "There were books about military explosives, booby traps and other things...What we're looking at here is the totality of the circumstances that raised our concern to a level where we're going to need more investigation."
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire and looking into the mental state of the tenant.
"Obviously the man is sick," Riga said. "He didn't get the help he needs, and it results in things like this."
Squires has one prior arrest for misdemeanor assault.
The Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD bomb squad responded to the scene, and Astoria Park was evacuated as a precaution.
Due to a police emergency please avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets.— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) September 16, 2020
