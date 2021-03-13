Neighborhood on edge after mother killed by stray bullet while walking home in Queens

The devastating shootout happened in the middle of the street. Gudelia Vallinas was just around the corner from her home on Broadway and 48th Street in Astoria when it happened on Friday night around 8:30.
Surveillance video shows shots being fired, and suspects running away from the scene near the Woodside Houses. People in the street ran for cover. Vallinas was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the head and killed instantly.
"She's a very good lady, I'm so sad...I'm so scared," said Jessica.
There is a sign on the family's door asking for privacy. Vallinas leaves behind a young son and daughter.
Neighbors are distraught - the victim frequently visited the salon across the street, where the owner now says she will be closing early, because frequent crime has left many in the area nervous.
Senseless gun violence took the life of a Mother in Queens and a 17 year old in Brooklyn w/in last 24 hrs. An additional incident in Brooklyn resulted in 5 shot.@NYPDnews needs anyone with information to please call @NYPDTips— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 13, 2021
Police are continuing their investigation - right now they have not said who they are looking for
