Neighborhood on edge after mother killed by stray bullet while walking home in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Devastated neighbors held back tears less than a day after an innocent 37-year-old mother of two was killed walking home in Queens.

The devastating shootout happened in the middle of the street. Gudelia Vallinas was just around the corner from her home on Broadway and 48th Street in Astoria when it happened on Friday night around 8:30.

Surveillance video shows shots being fired, and suspects running away from the scene near the Woodside Houses. People in the street ran for cover. Vallinas was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the head and killed instantly.



"She's a very good lady, I'm so sad...I'm so scared," said Jessica.

There is a sign on the family's door asking for privacy. Vallinas leaves behind a young son and daughter.

Neighbors are distraught - the victim frequently visited the salon across the street, where the owner now says she will be closing early, because frequent crime has left many in the area nervous.



Police are continuing their investigation - right now they have not said who they are looking for

