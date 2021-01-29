Health & Fitness

Coronavirus NYC: Gov. Cuomo's indoor dining announcement expected today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor dining set ups, like those in the West Village, are not going to get much use today, with wind chills expected to be in the single digits.

Today would be a great day to eat indoors, as the city's decimated restaurant industry anxiously awaits Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on the possible return of indoor dining.

The governor has signaled he may announce a plan to bring back indoor dining in the city at 25 percent capacity.

COVID NEWS | Cuomo lifts Orange zone restrictions; plan for NYC restaurants by end of week
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, a



Meanwhile the rest of the state is allowed to fill 50 percent of their restaurants.

Many of those counties also have higher infection rates than the city.

The issue, the governor has said, is the city's higher density relative to other regions - and, as a result, how quickly an outbreak could spread here.

But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes reopening indoor dining will be safe.

RELATED: NYC Restaurant Week returns, but with changes this year
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on this year's very different NYC Restaurant Week.



"If indoor dining is brought back, I'm certain the state will do it with careful restrictions," he said. "And our health department as the agency that does the enforcement is going to be really strong in doing that enforcement."

Still, many in the restaurant industry are angry about the 25-percent reopening plan.

They say it's next to impossible to turn a profit when three out of four tables are empty.

"We need the standards to be applied equitably," said Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "New York City has lower infection rates, lower hospitalization rates, more intense standards. We need to keep people safe and also give these small businesses a fighting chance for survival."

ALSO READ | Blast from the past: Automat returns with a modern twist
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the automat, which was popular in the 1960s, is now serving up meals in Jersey City.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymeal deliveryreopen nyccoronavirusrestaurantdelivery servicecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arctic blast may be followed by a big snowstorm
New Yorkers urged to prepare for extreme cold
3 wounded, including 4-year-old girl, in Newark shooting
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
Remembering actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots
There's now a Grape-Nuts shortage
Victim hit by rock in head at Manhattan ice cream shop
Show More
Could transferring credit card debt to another card save you money?
Man smashes deli worker on head with wet floor sign: Video
AccuWeather Alert: Frozen Friday
COVID Vaccine Live Updates: Boosters for South African variant in the works
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
More TOP STORIES News