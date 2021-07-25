High school apologizes for use of vaccination markers at prom party

The policy was a requirement for the party at a school in New Hampshire.
All unvaccinated partygoers had a mark placed on their hands.
The school superintendent labels it a failed attempt to do contact tracing.
"They fully acknowledge that they should've done a better job of supervising and ensuring that the practices were reasonable," school superintendent David Ryan said.
A review of the event found that marking people's hands may have violated educational and privacy laws.
