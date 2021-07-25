High school apologizes for use of vaccination markers at prom party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10901540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While many have stepped up, the number of unvaccinated hospital workers remains a concern.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WABC) -- A high school is apologizing for their prom where students and their dates had to display their vaccination status.The policy was a requirement for the party at a school in New Hampshire.All unvaccinated partygoers had a mark placed on their hands.The school superintendent labels it a failed attempt to do contact tracing."They fully acknowledge that they should've done a better job of supervising and ensuring that the practices were reasonable," school superintendent David Ryan said.A review of the event found that marking people's hands may have violated educational and privacy laws.----------