High school apologizes for use of vaccination markers at prom party

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WABC) -- A high school is apologizing for their prom where students and their dates had to display their vaccination status.

The policy was a requirement for the party at a school in New Hampshire.

All unvaccinated partygoers had a mark placed on their hands.

The school superintendent labels it a failed attempt to do contact tracing.

"They fully acknowledge that they should've done a better job of supervising and ensuring that the practices were reasonable," school superintendent David Ryan said.

A review of the event found that marking people's hands may have violated educational and privacy laws.


