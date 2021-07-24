Funeral services held for New Jersey mom murdered after Amber Alert

By Eyewitness News
HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services were held on Friday night for the New Jersey mother found murdered after an Amber Alert.

Family and friends gathered in Highland Park to remember Yasemin Uyar.



Police say Uyar and her 2-year-old son, Sebastian, were kidnapped from Rahway two weeks ago by the boy's father, Tyler Rios.

The boy and the father were found alive in Tennessee. Uyar's body was later discovered near a highway.

----------
