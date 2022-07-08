business

New Jersey's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Some breweries in New Jersey are frustrated over the state's new rules that just went into effect on July 1.

The new rules from New Jersey's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control limits events to 25 on-site per year -- like concerts and quiz nights -- and 52 private parties.

We're talking about everything from large breweries across New Jersey to the artisans, the craft brewers and the mom and pops -- the small businesses known for the special, one-of-a-kind beer they make, but also the fun experiences they provide.

The new law also requires breweries to give a walking or virtual tour of the facility before allowing patrons to consume alcohol.

And businesses can no longer serve food or coordinate with food trucks or vendors, and they can't serve coffee either.

"Some of the brewers will go out of business because it's harder to do what we're trying to do, which is provide a happy atmosphere and a place for people to gather," Steve Zolnay of Invertase Brewing Company told WFMZ.

The 2019 ruling is meant to balance the interests of restaurants and bars and brewers.



"The special conditions set forth in the 2019 Special Ruling are the result of an extensive outreach effort by the Division to meet with industry leaders, individual craft brewery owners, members of the Legislature, and others...The Division believes the activities permitted under the 2019 Special Ruling strike a fair and appropriate balance between the interests of full retail license holders, such as restaurants and bars, and the craft brewing industry. The Division will continue to work with all licensees to promote a fair and robust alcoholic beverage industry in New Jersey," said the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in a statement.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseybrewerysmall businessbusinessbeer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Denver Broncos top list of most expensive U.S. sports team sales
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
Businesses hope Belmont Stakes help bring rebound to local economy
In depth: Analyzing Mayor Adams' push to fill offices with workers
TOP STORIES
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in NY school district
Adams to visit NYC's expanded 'Summer Rising' program after criticism
AccuWeather: Spotty PM storms
Emotional vigil held for delivery worker killed in NYC hit and run
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Show More
Police alert New Jersey residents about alarming number of car thefts
Police pursuit ends in multiple-car crash, mother and baby injured
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Young woman turns budding passion into community of flowers
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
More TOP STORIES News