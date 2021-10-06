New Jersey leaders secure millions in loan forgiveness for towns buried in debt

Community disaster loans were issued after Superstorm Sandy to help cities and towns recover from the storm's devastation.
Nineteen New Jersey municipalities owed more than $25 million.
The loan forgiveness was included in the federal government's operations bill that the House passed and President Joe Biden signed last week.
ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance and Gabby Petito
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip