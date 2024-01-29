At least one person struck in Fair Lawn, New Jersey crash

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crash closed a busy road in New Jersey for several hours on Sunday night.

At least one person was hit on Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn but police have not yet released any information.

A sedan had its front windshield smashed in and a small white shoe and a bicycle helmet were found about 100 feet away from the car.

Members of the sheriff's office were at the scene with local police.

