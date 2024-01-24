Body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment; woman in custody

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is in custody after body parts were found inside an apartment in Brooklyn Monday.

Police responded to a wellness check for 2069 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush just after 7 p.m.

Eyewitness News was told body parts of a man were found in the freezer and refrigerator inside the apartment.

A Crimestoppers tip led police to the apartment.

The woman who was in the apartment was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed so far.

The city's Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.