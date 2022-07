Smoky 4-alarm fire breaks out in Palisades Park building

EMBED >More News Videos A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

PALISADES PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire broke out at a building in Palisades Park.The fire started on Grand Avenue just north of Route 46 on Saturday evening.Flames were not visible from the street, but there was a lot of smoke. It happened in an area with both commercial buildings and homes.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.