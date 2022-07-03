Smoky 4-alarm fire breaks out in Palisades Park building

The fire started on Grand Avenue just north of Route 46 on Saturday evening.
Flames were not visible from the street, but there was a lot of smoke. It happened in an area with both commercial buildings and homes.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
