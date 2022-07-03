Smoky 4-alarm fire breaks out in Palisades Park building

By Eyewitness News
4-alarm fire burns through Palisades Park building

PALISADES PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire broke out at a building in Palisades Park.

The fire started on Grand Avenue just north of Route 46 on Saturday evening.

Flames were not visible from the street, but there was a lot of smoke. It happened in an area with both commercial buildings and homes.

There are no reports of any injuries.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

