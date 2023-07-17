Derick Waller has more the severe weather damage in New Jersey

Torrential downpours cause flooding, landslides; State of Emergency declared in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is set to tour the storm damage in Warren County on Monday.

He's expected to be in Belvedere, less than a mile from the Delaware River and the Pennsylvania border.

Drone video of Lommason Glen Road in White Township shows a creek where the road used to be after Sunday's heavy rain produced landslides and flooding.

Meanwhile, on Route 46 in Knowlton, the cleanup is underway after it too was washed out.

A landslide sent soil, stones and trees toppling onto the road Sunday morning.

The airports were also a mess on Sunday with hundreds of canceled or delayed flights at Newark, LaGuardia, and JFK all due to the weather. Fortunately, the situation has improved Monday.

The area is under a State of Emergency to free up resources and aid.

On Long Island, the rain overwhelmed storm drains on many roads. Five inches of rain fell in Islip, where a police officer was hurt while directing traffic around flooding when a rental van hit his cruiser.

Parts of Westchester and Putnam County also got a lot of rain, flooding highways like the Taconic. Several trees came crashing down in Hawthorne on the property of a home that is on the market.

Near Philadelphia, severe storms and flooding Saturday left four people dead and four others missing.

The latest round of storms come as several communities in Orange and Rockland counties are still cleaning up from flooding that happened nearly a week ago.

ALSO READ | Orange County flooding leaves 1 dead as torrential rain falls on Hudson Valley

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.