Paterson residents bracing for more flooding with Passaic River set to crest

On Friday there was also the concern of cresting rivers - like in Paterson, where floodwaters are going nowhere fast.
When Ida blasted through River Street. The floodwater hit a stop sign near the Passaic River. There is a near-constant threat of the river cresting, so everyone who works and lives nearby is bracing.
It's the majesty and beauty of the Paterson Great Falls versus the ugly of Ida. All across the city, there are questions. 'How did the person in that car make it out?' 'How can anyone ever live there again?'
The Triangle Auto Shop is sandwiched between the Passaic River and River Street. Workers say their shop was under two feet of water, and they expect more damage heading their way.
"It's gonna be stupid, look at the fire department," said Jose Fermin.
Officials say 60 cars were abandoned throughout the city, and countless homes were damaged. First responders, meanwhile, rescued 300 people.
"One was a daring one. As a matter of fact, there was a gentleman who was stuck underneath a bridge, and we had to drill through the street to bring him to safety," said Paterson Mayor Andrew Sayegh.
Sayegh says the big concern moving forward is residents who may lose shelter due to more flooding. He wants them to know that the city and the Red Cross are providing emergency shelter.
