'Grinch' apprehended by police for disturbing Santa in New Jersey

The holiday villain was spotted disturbing Santa and his elves while on a fire truck in Verona.
The mean Green offender dashed away but was quickly apprehended by police and arrested for disturbing the peace.
Santa then got back to work on his mission - spreading holiday cheer. He even dropped off a special gift: an engagement ring for firefighter Jerry DeYoung to give his girlfriend, Taylor. She said yes.
ALSO READ | Groom robbed outside wedding reception in Philadelphia
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip