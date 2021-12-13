'Grinch' apprehended by police for disturbing Santa in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1251502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Groom robbed right outside wedding reception in Old City

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Grinch got nabbed in Essex County.The holiday villain was spotted disturbing Santa and his elves while on a fire truck in Verona.The mean Green offender dashed away but was quickly apprehended by police and arrested for disturbing the peace.Santa then got back to work on his mission - spreading holiday cheer. He even dropped off a special gift: an engagement ring for firefighter Jerry DeYoung to give his girlfriend, Taylor. She said yes.----------