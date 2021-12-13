Society

'Grinch' apprehended by police for disturbing Santa in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
'Grinch' apprehended by police by disturbing Santa in New Jersey

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Grinch got nabbed in Essex County.

The holiday villain was spotted disturbing Santa and his elves while on a fire truck in Verona.

The mean Green offender dashed away but was quickly apprehended by police and arrested for disturbing the peace.



Santa then got back to work on his mission - spreading holiday cheer. He even dropped off a special gift: an engagement ring for firefighter Jerry DeYoung to give his girlfriend, Taylor. She said yes.

