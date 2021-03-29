Weather

Monmouth County hotel evacuated due to significant damage from storm

By Eyewitness News
NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are responding to significant storm damage throughout the area, following severe storms on Sunday night.

A roof collapsed at the Neptune Motor Lodge on 111 New York Road in Neptune City.

The hotel was evacuated due to significant structural damage. Seven guests were taken to another location.



Workers at the hotel report walls and ceilings were torn off, and there is glass everywhere.

The winds caused debris to fly, crashing through two cars in the parking lot across the street.



Neptune emergency officials say there was one man driving on Route 35 next to the hotel when debris hit his car. He has minor injuries.

A few power outages were reported in the immediate area. Crews are working to insure that no other wires will be coming down.

Check the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherneptunemonmouth countythunderstormweather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind-driven fire sends heavy smoke, flames shooting from Bronx apartment
Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Asian American official asks if his military scars are 'patriot enough'
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
Show More
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Loved ones pay tribute to 1st NYC public hospital nurse to die from COVID
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News