Monmouth County hotel evacuated due to significant damage from storm

New York Ave is closed in the area of Americas Best Value Inn due to significant storm damage. The inn has been evacuated due to significant structural damage. Roads in the area are closed due to debris, downed wires, and damaged vehicles. One minor injury.#NeptuneAlert pic.twitter.com/SxfK4DPRyi — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) March 29, 2021

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are responding to significant storm damage throughout the area, following severe storms on Sunday night.A roof collapsed at the Neptune Motor Lodge on 111 New York Road in Neptune City.The hotel was evacuated due to significant structural damage. Seven guests were taken to another location.Workers at the hotel report walls and ceilings were torn off, and there is glass everywhere.The winds caused debris to fly, crashing through two cars in the parking lot across the street.Neptune emergency officials say there was one man driving on Route 35 next to the hotel when debris hit his car. He has minor injuries.A few power outages were reported in the immediate area. Crews are working to insure that no other wires will be coming down.----------