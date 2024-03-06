2 more hearings on New Jersey Transit's proposed fare hike

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit will continue its series of public hearings on proposed fare hikes.

The hearings are taking place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Trenton Transit Center in Mercer County, and at 6 p.m. at the Belmar Municipal Building in Monmouth County.

The transit agency has not increased fares since 2015, but now needs to raise them by 15% starting July 1 -- followed by a 3% increase annually in the following years.

New Jersey Transit is entering the fifth year of ridership below pre-COVID levels, which has resulted in a $2 billion reduction in fare revenue.

"I wish you'd look inside your agencies to see the type of bloating you can cut out and try to not raise the rates on the taxpayers or riders," saidJohn Caulfield, commuter.

Commuters previously took the opportunity to weigh in on the planned hikes at Passaic County Community College on Tuesday morning.

"New Jersey Transit makes up its mind when they hold these hearings ahead of time and it's a done deal, my concern is just that the money is spent wisely," said Neil Ross, commuter.

All of this comes as New Jersey is also is battling New York's congestion pricing plan, causing many to wonder if they can afford all the price hikes.

"We're asking people on top of struggling to make everyday ends meet, to pay an additional 15% increase because others are not paying what they owe," said Nedia Morsy with Make the Road New Jersey.

While NJT has used federal funds to help offset the gap, that money is set to run out. Governor Phil Murphy is proposing a corporate transit tax, taxing the largest companies to help address the state's transit finances.

But how it would affect the proposed fare hikes remains to be seen.

The New Jersey Transit board is expected to vote in April.

