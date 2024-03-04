Search for missing hiker in Ringwood State Park in New Jersey

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A search is underway for a missing hiker at Ringwood State Park in New Jersey.

Authorities believe the 60-year-old entered the park near Skylands Manor Sunday in the early afternoon.

If anyone saw her or crossed paths with her while hiking you are urged to contact the Ringwood Police Department at 973-962-7017.

The park is closed while investigators continue their search.

