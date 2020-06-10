Travel

LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- LaGuardia Airport's newly renovated Terminal B will open on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The main arrivals and departures hall in the Central Terminal has been under renovation, along with the rest of the airport, as part of an $8 billion, years-long project to update the facility.

Cuomo called the milestone "invigorating."

"It's like when you're having a child and you talk about it and you see little scans of it and you plan for it, but then it's indescribable when it actually happens," Cuomo said.

Terminal B opened in 1964 as the "air gateway to America," but it had fallen into such disrepair that former Vice President Joe Biden once described it as something out of a "Third World country."

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said the new Terminal B is 50% bigger.
EMBED More News Videos

Rick Cotton, the executive director of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, discusses the features of the new terminal at LaGuardia Airport.



Cotton said a third of the airline passengers who arrive at LaGuardia come into a new gate and a new concourse.

The modernization of LaGuardia has caused traffic detours and caused delays on the Grand Central Parkway for years.

LaGuardia services about 30 million passengers each year.

A new Delta Airlines concourse at the airport opened to the public back in November.

When it's finished, officials say the new LaGuardia Airport will be the first new airport to be built in the U.S. in 25 years.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelqueensnew york cityandrew cuomoair traveltravellaguardia airportreopen nycconstructionairplane
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
Man married to Lori Vallow, missing kids' mom, charged with hiding remains
Men imitating Floyd's killing during protest fired, suspended in NJ
Wear a mask? NYC offers guidelines for safer sex amid pandemic
Long Island businesses, residents enter Phase 2 reopening
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
Fiery Newark crash leaves 2 dead; several injured
Show More
'Cops' canceled after 30 seasons amid national protests on policing
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Wednesday
Fire damages 3 homes injuring 5, including child in Queens
Columbus statue thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.
Search for 2 accused of taking dog from Brooklyn lobby
More TOP STORIES News