New photos show vandals who trashed subway station, NYPD says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD investigators have released pictures of two men they say vandalized a subway station during a citywide protest last week.On Friday, police arrested more than a dozen protesters.Investigators say the two men in the new surveillance pictures were part of a criminal effort to vandalize the MTA subway system during that protest.Vandals poured glue in Metrocard readers and propped open an emergency gate at the 96h Street B/C station so people could ride for free.They spray painted some of those new OMNY payment systems, leaving it to MTA workers to clean up.They also set a trash can on fire and broke windows outside the station at 96h Street.Police say the suspects seen in the photos were part of a larger group of protesters who were demanding free subway rides and fewer police in subway stations.Those demonstrators led a large march through Grand Central Station at rush hour, trying to disrupt the commute.Not all the demonstrations were destructive.But at least a few people turned to vandalism."I think that was amateur hour," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "I think that gives good, hard-working protestors a bad name. That was ridiculous."Police say they are still working to identify and arrest other vandals.Anyone with information is urged to calll the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------