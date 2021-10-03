Father, son killed, 2 children injured after car crashes into brick wall in New Rochelle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11075274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane after it hit a bird while accelerating for takeoff.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A father and son were killed, and several others were injured during a tragic car accident in New Rochelle Saturday.Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Pelhamdale Avenue at the intersection of the Hutchinson River Parkway Northbound exit ramp.First responders found a gray Nissan Altima with a male driver and three of his children.Authorities say the car crashed into a brick retaining wall opposite the exit ramp of the parkway.The 36-year-old driver suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.Twin brothers, both 7 years old, were found in the back seat. Both were taken to Jacobi Hospital with severe injuries.One brother was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was undergoing surgery for severe internal injuries.An 11-year-old girl in the front passenger seat was also taken to Jacobi Hospital and underwent surgery for internal injuries and is recovering in stable condition.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.The victims have yet to be identified.----------