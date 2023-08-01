Starting Tuesday, New York City restaurants and all food-related businesses will have to use garbage cans with lids to keep the rats away.

Restaurants and businesses that serve food must use garbage cans with lids under new rule

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Tuesday, restaurants and food-related businesses in New York City will have to use garbage cans with lids.

Officials hope garbage cans with lids will help keep the rats away.

It is one of several new city trash rules. On Monday, a new utensil rule went into effect as well.

That rule states that restaurants and other food service establishments will only provide plastic utensils for takeout orders if they are specifically requested.

The city said that there will be a one-month grace period for business owners before they face fines.

The first offense will cost $50, the second offense will cost $100 and $200 for the third offense.

According to the city, the bins should be no larger than 55 gallons, with tightly fitted lids or in securely tied heavy duty opaque black and or brown plastic bags.

"I have long said that if we starve the rats, we will start to win on the war against rats, and that's exactly what we've seen start to happen in New York City," NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "And these new rules that are taking effect requiring food businesses to containerize their waste, they will only help us further our war against the rats."

Restaurants must put the containers out after 8 p.m.

MORE | Plastic utensils now only available by request for takeout orders in NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.