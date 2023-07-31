A new law in New York City will only allow plastic utensils to be given out by request in New York City.

Plastic utensils now only available by request for takeout orders in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting Monday, restaurants and other food service establishments in New York City will only provide plastic utensils for takeout orders if you specifically ask for them.

The law also affects condiment packets like ketchup.

City leaders hope the new rule will cut down on waste.

Restaurants won't get in trouble for violating the legislation for one year.

However, starting next July, they could be fined anywhere from $50 for a first violation up to $250 for anything past the second.

A similar bill is also being considered in the state of New Jersey.

