New video of sex assault suspect in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a woman last month in Washington Heights.
The incident took place on June 4th in Highbridge Park playground around 3:15 p.m..
A 28-year-old woman was walking in the park when the suspect dragged her into some bushes, choked her unconscious, and stole her jewelry.
He then forced the victim to perform a sex act before taking off.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
