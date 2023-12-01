You can share your wishes which will be turned into New Year's Eve confetti for the big ball drop in Times Square.

How your wishes turn to confetti for New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New Year is quickly approaching so it's time to get your 2024 wishes ready.

The Times Square Alliance is opening up its Wishing Wall Friday.

You can write your wishes on confetti that will be used when the ball drops on New Year's Eve.

For people visiting Times Square in person, the Wishing Wall will be located on Times Square's Broadway plazas between 45th and 47th Streets, every day until December 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. It will not be available on Christmas Day, December 25.

You can also submit your wishes for the New Year virtually at www.TSQ.org/Wish or on X and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Additionally, as the presenting sponsor of the celebration, Planet Fitness will collect wishes at www.PlanetFitness.com/confettiwishes.

