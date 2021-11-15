Coronavirus Update NYC: Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11239133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on COVID vaccinations and booster shots from the Upper East Side.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers will get to party like it's 2019 this New Year's Eve, as revelers can once again pour into Times Square to ring in 2022.Public gatherings are expected to be allowed once again at the Crossroads of the World, but attendees will need to follow a few precautions to celebrate."I can give you something broad at this moment, but more details are going to be announced tomorrow on the specifics," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. "We want to have a great New Year's Eve celebration in this city. This city has been through so much. This has been a heroic city fighting through COVID. We are turning the corner. We've got a lot to celebrate. It's going to be a big moment in Times Square on New Years Eve. How it's going to work, we are going to announce the details tomorrow."Revelers are expected to prove they are fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test."We expect a large, wonderful celebration," de Blasio said. "We are going to have some clear, smart rules to keep everyone safe...Expect a great moment in Times Square on New Year's Eve."Last New Year's Eve, Times Square stood hauntingly empty as revelers were told to stay away. Only a few first responders and medical heroes were allowed to watch from socially distant pens.Tourists and merchants alike said they were thrilled by the news on Monday.Street merchant Mamadou Diob has worked in Times Square for 20 years and he is glad the city is throwing a New Year's Eve party again for the public and can't wait to fill his cart with 2022 souvenirs.Normally a million celebrators pack the patch of real estate to ring in the new year. It's not yet clear just how many will be allowed this year, but the mayor says more details will be released Tuesday.