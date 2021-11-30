New Year's Rockin' Eve

Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, Ciara sign on as 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 co-hosts

EMBED <>More Videos

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' returns for 50th anniversary this year

NEW YORK -- Liza Koshy, Billy Porter and Ciara have signed on as co-hosts of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

They'll join Seacrest in cities across America for the show's 50th anniversary: Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Porter from New Orleans and Ciara from Los Angeles.

DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, and country artist Jessie James Decker is returning for her third year as the show's Powerball correspondent.

This year's show will include more than five hours of musical performances. Performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also new this year is "New Year's Rockin' Eve"'s first Spanish-language countdown, which will take place from Puerto Rico at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveholidaytelevisionnew year's rockin' everyan seacrestu.s. & worldotrcpuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets
Waterford crystal triangles installed on Times Square NYE ball
Times Square New Year's Eve celebration lineup announced
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News