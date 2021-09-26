Police discover vans being used as Airbnb rentals in Manhattan

The New York City Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures of vans they impounded. There were seven vehicles in all.
Sheriff's Road Patrol Deputies were busy this week impounding seven alleged fraudulent and illegally registered vans being used as Airbnb rentals on various streets in Manhattan. 🛑🚦🚔 pic.twitter.com/rBZ1TBZ2xt— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 25, 2021
The vans were parked on the street in the East Village and Chelsea. All had New Jersey license plates and fraudulent or illegal registration.
The sheriff's office says they were tipped off in part by a YouTube video review of one of the vans.
The vehicles have model years between 1989 and 2002.
