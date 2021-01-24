Police: Large group attacked man, removed his pants, shoes during Chinatown assault

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9949659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for about a dozen people who attacked a man in Chinatown on Friday morning.The assault on Canal and Allen Streets was caught on camera. A group of men and women beat up the 26-year-old victim, took his cellphone, and removed his pants, underwear, and shoes.The victim was also slashed with a sharp object.The suspects then fled in multiple cars.The victim was taken to the hospital for cuts to his head and body,The motive behind the assault is still unclear.----------