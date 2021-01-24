Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle

The shootout happened on 37th Avenue in Astoria early on New Year's Day.
Police say a person behind the van fired several shots at a group. One of the bullets struck a 19-year-old man in the stomach.
One of the men who accompanied the victim then fired several shots back. The suspect who fired the shots on the group fled the scene southbound on 13 Street inside a gray four-door Infiniti.
The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The first suspect is described as a man with an unknown clothing description. The second suspect is described as a Black man who wore a black hooded sweater, a red coat, black pants, and white sneakers.
ALSO READ | Woman recalls horrific attack, being mauled by group of men
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip