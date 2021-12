EMBED >More News Videos Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in the neck in the lobby of a Bronx building.The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 584 East 137th Street at the Mill Brook Houses in Mott Haven.No arrests have been made.The identity of the 44-year-old victim has not yet been released.The investigation is ongoing.----------