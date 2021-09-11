Police: Woman steals money from teen at clothing store in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
Police: Woman steals money from teen at clothing store in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who is accused of taking money from a teenager.

Investigators say the woman removed the 16-year-old's wallet from her backpack at H&M in Downtown Brooklyn back in June

The woman grabbed $42, threw the wallet on the floor and fled the scene, and entered the Hoyt Street 2/3 train station.



The woman was wearing a beige baseball cap, a beige sweater, a white shirt, and white sneakers.

