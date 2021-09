EMBED >More News Videos Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a suspect in the shooting of an NYU student in Brooklyn The man was caught on surveillance Tuesday, firing shots outside the MetroTech Center - home to NYU's school of engineering.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and is now recovering.Police do not believe he was the intended target.----------