NYU student shot by stray bullet outside school building in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NYU student shot by stray bullet outside school building

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An NYU student is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet on campus in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. as the student was standing outside MetroTech Center, home to NYU's School of Engineering.

In a statement released by the school, they say after being hit, the student went into the center, where he received immediate help and was taken to the hospital.

The university says the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he did not lose consciousness.

Police declared the area 'clear,' Tuesday evening and NYU students and staff in the MetroTech area were able to resume normal activities.

"The University is also concerned about the occurrence of a shooting so near one of our buildings. We will be talking with city law enforcement authorities about the episode and what can be done to enhance safety in the area," the university said.

The shooting remains under investigation.


----------
