Man shot in chest, arm while standing at Brooklyn intersection

According to authorities, celebrity sommelier Caleb Ganzer was caught on camera lighting outdoor dining structures on fire, then casually walking down the street afterward.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the chest while standing at an intersection in Brooklyn.The shooting happened on S. 3rd St. and Roebling Street in Williamsburg.The 26-year-old victim was also shot in the arm. He says that he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Police are still looking for the suspect.It is unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.----------