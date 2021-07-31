Man shot in chest, arm while standing at Brooklyn intersection

By Eyewitness News
Man shot in the chest at Brooklyn intersection

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the chest while standing at an intersection in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened on S. 3rd St. and Roebling Street in Williamsburg.



The 26-year-old victim was also shot in the arm. He says that he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

