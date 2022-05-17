Century 21 Stores announces relaunch of iconic brand

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10351919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Century 21 Stores is officially making a comeback!The company announced on Tuesday that they are relaunching the beloved brand.The specifics of the relaunch, such as where and when, are still being finalized, but the company said they have one goal in mind, and that's bring shopping joy to their customers while introducing excitement to new fans across the globe.The New York department store chain filed for bankruptcy in September of 2020 and shut down 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida in the process.Following the bankruptcy, the company said the Gindi family bought back the intellectual property of the Century 21 brand, ensuring that it would continue to be a family-run business.The company said more details would be announced in the coming weeks.