Police searching for man who brutally attacked 2 women in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked two women in Chelsea.

The man approached the two women in their early thirties, and grabbed one of them, throwing her into a scaffolding pole and onto the ground. The man then dragged her as he tried to steal her purse.



The man then punched the other woman in the face before fleeing.

The attack happened on West 15th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues on June 26.

The first victim suffered severe lacerations to the back of her head, and the other suffered bruising to her face.

