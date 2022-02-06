Bullet pierces through window of MTA bus in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a bullet pierced through the window of an MTA bus in Manhattan.Police say the M101 bus was traveling south on Lexington Avenue near East 125th Street in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon when the bullet went through the front window.There were more than two dozen people on board the bus at the time.There is no word on any injuries.----------