FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Two departing jets had a close call at JFK Airport on Friday night.
According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway.
Air traffic control noticed and forced the Delta jet to abort takeoff when it had already reached a speed of 115 miles an hour.
The American Airlines jet apparently did not have clearance to cross the runway. That plane took off for a flight to London about 20 minutes later.
The Delta jet that aborted its takeoff returned to the gate.
ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.