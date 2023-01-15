FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Two departing jets had a close call at JFK Airport on Friday night.

According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway.

Air traffic control noticed and forced the Delta jet to abort takeoff when it had already reached a speed of 115 miles an hour.

The American Airlines jet apparently did not have clearance to cross the runway. That plane took off for a flight to London about 20 minutes later.

The Delta jet that aborted its takeoff returned to the gate.

