Accidental bump on Manhattan subway platform leads to slashing

By Eyewitness News
Accidental bump on subway platform leads to slashing in Manhattan

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An accidental bump on a subway platform led to a slashing in Manhattan.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Union Square subway station.

Police say the victim was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.

That suspect then slashed the victim across his ear, neck, and hand with a razor before he took off on the Q train.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Related topics:
union squarenew york citymanhattancrimesuspect profilesubway crimeslashingstabbing
