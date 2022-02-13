Accidental bump on Manhattan subway platform leads to slashing

It happened early Saturday morning at the Union Square subway station.
Police say the victim was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.
That suspect then slashed the victim across his ear, neck, and hand with a razor before he took off on the Q train.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
ALSO READ | More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence
