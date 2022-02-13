Accidental bump on Manhattan subway platform leads to slashing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11555626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The spate of gun violence in New York City continued Friday.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An accidental bump on a subway platform led to a slashing in Manhattan.It happened early Saturday morning at the Union Square subway station.Police say the victim was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.That suspect then slashed the victim across his ear, neck, and hand with a razor before he took off on the Q train.Anyone with information is asked to call police.----------