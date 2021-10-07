18-year-old stabbed in stomach, leg at Bronx high school

By Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 16-year-old student stabbed an 18-year-old student inside the library of a Bronx high school on Thursday.

It happened at Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School.

The 18-year-old was stabbed several times in the stomach and leg and was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The Department of Education released a statement saying,

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority, both NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident at the high school today and we are providing supports to the family and students at the school"

The DOE says they will be increasing the number of SSA agents inside the school, and that the NYPD will have an active presence outside the school on Friday.



Increased scanning will be performed at the school until further notice.

